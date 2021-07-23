American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.20 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.70. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

