American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,837 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $517,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in American Express by 2,974.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 297,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.0% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,973 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP stock opened at $170.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

