American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of American Financial Group worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFG opened at $127.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

