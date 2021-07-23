American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.23. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 98,073 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$327.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.77.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

