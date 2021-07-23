American National Bankshares Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

American National Bankshares has increased its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,873. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AMNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

