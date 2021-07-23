American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Releases Earnings Results

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 11,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,895. The firm has a market cap of $324.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

