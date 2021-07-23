American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,991 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 2.5% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $40,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.30. 18,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,257. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $284.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

