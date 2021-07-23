Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Cormark

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) has been given a C$3.00 target price by investment analysts at Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on USA. Desjardins downgraded Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of USA stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.69. The company had a trading volume of 76,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,448. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.98. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.91 million. Analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

