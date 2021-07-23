Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 32,374 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.97% of Dorman Products worth $31,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $103.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

