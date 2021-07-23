Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 67,358 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,358 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of CDK Global worth $31,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 17.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 320,113 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $41.21 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.