Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.05% of American Equity Investment Life worth $31,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.