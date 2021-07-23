Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 162,743 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,743 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.95% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $31,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 738,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 206,819 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 247,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 99,449 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,162,000 after buying an additional 70,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,146,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

