Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 60,017 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,017 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.73% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $31,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCEF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,647,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,956,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $24.17 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.30.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

