Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 497,896 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of PTC worth $31,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in PTC by 18,920.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PTC opened at $148.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.96. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.
Several analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.
In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.
About PTC
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
