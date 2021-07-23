Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 497,896 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of PTC worth $31,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in PTC by 18,920.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC opened at $148.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.96. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

