Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 844,657 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Viavi Solutions worth $31,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.21. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $168,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,933,606.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,318 shares of company stock worth $1,485,372 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.