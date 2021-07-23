Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $31.69 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.55% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $31,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 265,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $112.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.