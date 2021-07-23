Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $32.11 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.46% of TopBuild worth $32,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in TopBuild by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in TopBuild by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TopBuild by 69.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 178.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $192.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

