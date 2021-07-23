Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 454,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,483,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Roblox as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.