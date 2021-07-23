Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ameriprise Financial worth $46,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMP traded up $3.23 on Friday, reaching $250.11. The stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.12. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of -561.08 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.10.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

