Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703,700 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of ContextLogic worth $31,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WISH. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,163,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,918,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 36.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after buying an additional 1,046,296 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $17,440,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 83,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $754,082.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,088,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,168 over the last 90 days. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

