Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director James R. Larson II Acquires 500 Shares

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director James R. Larson II purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $11,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ATLO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $213.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.77. Ames National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ames National by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ames National by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ames National by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ames National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ames National by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

