Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2021 earnings at $16.23 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

Shares of AMGN opened at $244.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.