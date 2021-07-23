Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 608,963 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.04. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

