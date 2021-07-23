Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 0.6%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.51 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.84 ($0.12). Approximately 956,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,909,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.89 ($0.12).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.25. The company has a market cap of £42.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88.

About Amigo (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

