AmonD Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $9.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 833,821,219 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

