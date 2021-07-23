Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,978 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $71.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

