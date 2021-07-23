Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 105.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,440 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Domino’s Pizza worth $82,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $538.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.28. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.71.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

