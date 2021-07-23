Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $89.32 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 270,047 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.28% of D.R. Horton worth $89,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.84.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.