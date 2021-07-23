Analysts Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Million

Analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce sales of $1.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.87 million and the highest is $1.90 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $9.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.25 million to $9.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.65 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.68. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.77.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

