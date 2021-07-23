Analysts Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

CGEN opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.75. Compugen has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $119,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

