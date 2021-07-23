Analysts Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.02. Intellicheck reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%.

IDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 223.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 257,089 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at about $989,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intellicheck by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 98,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,515. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.50 and a beta of 1.87. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.