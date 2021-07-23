Analysts Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. MasTec reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,534,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,195,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in MasTec by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,653,000 after buying an additional 417,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.42. The company had a trading volume of 383,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,843. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.37. MasTec has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

