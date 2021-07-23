Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post $0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

MWA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 544,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,127. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.