Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report $153.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $153.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $619.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $624.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $646.72 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $664.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

SBRA opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

