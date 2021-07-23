Analysts Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.26). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.07.

Shares of ASAN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion and a PE ratio of -49.08. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 111,672 shares worth $5,492,679. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.