Analysts Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.03 Million

Analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to post $98.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.26 million and the highest is $99.80 million. Aterian posted sales of $59.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $367.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.01 million to $375.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $449.75 million, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $449.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aterian.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.36). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 108.98% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. The business had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.36 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aterian from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aterian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

ATER opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Aterian has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $353.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 4.24.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.