Analysts Expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). BioLife Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

In related news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $513,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $529,063.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,957,581.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,142 shares of company stock worth $7,274,499. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. 52,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,233. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

