Analysts Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.12. EQT posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,420. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.