Analysts Expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Forte Biosciences reported earnings of ($9.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBRX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

FBRX traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.11. 5,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,206. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $420.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 557,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,063 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 415,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 110,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

