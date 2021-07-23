Analysts Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.56 Million

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce $37.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.95 million to $38.17 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.