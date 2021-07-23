Analysts Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.56 Million

Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce $37.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.95 million to $38.17 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

