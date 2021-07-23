Analysts Expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMV in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

IMV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 65,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.53. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.