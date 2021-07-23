Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Shift4 Payments posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a PE ratio of -84.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $104.11.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $3,574,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,466,269 shares of company stock valued at $133,621,496. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

