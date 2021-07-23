Analysts Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $713.36 Million

Analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce sales of $713.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $716.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $710.00 million. Zynga reported sales of $518.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,135,011 shares of company stock valued at $33,926,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth $42,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.