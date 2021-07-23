Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CubeSmart (CUBE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE):

7/20/2021 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

7/13/2021 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

7/12/2021 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

7/2/2021 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

7/1/2021 – CubeSmart had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.50 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

6/30/2021 – CubeSmart had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – CubeSmart had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.97. 7,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,478. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,812,000 after acquiring an additional 239,532 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,838 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,429,000 after buying an additional 585,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,071,000 after buying an additional 463,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.