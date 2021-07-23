Analysts Set Expectations for CGI Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

GIB opened at $90.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.46. CGI has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

