Analysts Set Expectations for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.