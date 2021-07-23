Analysts Set Expectations for The Coca-Cola Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $243.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.01. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

