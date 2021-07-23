Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: BOWFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.50 to C$51.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$43.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $36.82.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.42 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 48.47%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

