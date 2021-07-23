Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: BOWFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/19/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.50 to C$51.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$43.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $36.82.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.42 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 48.47%.
