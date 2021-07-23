Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Life Storage (LSI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) recently:

7/23/2021 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Life Storage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/17/2021 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Life Storage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $88.00 to $98.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LSI traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.93. 608,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.06. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $116.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 82,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

