Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for OrganiGram (OGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for OrganiGram (NASDAQ: OGI):

7/15/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

7/14/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – OrganiGram had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,048,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,588,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $734.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

